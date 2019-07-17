Analysts See $1.24 EPS for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX); National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $1.24 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 15.89% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. MKTX’s profit would be $47.04 million giving it 73.21 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $363.11. About 293,295 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform

National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 125 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 125 reduced and sold equity positions in National Fuel Gas Co. The funds in our database reported: 61.38 million shares, down from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Fuel Gas Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 104 Increased: 79 New Position: 46.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 818,345 shares traded or 43.64% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $564,928 activity.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.28M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company for 258,678 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc owns 5.83 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 230,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.35 million shares.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.02% or 31,970 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8,351 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Mason Street Advsrs Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 2,678 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 7,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.13% or 724,220 shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Management accumulated 836 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 5,161 shares. Sei holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 69,655 shares. Bamco stated it has 313,241 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Limited Company has invested 2.7% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 196,189 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,697 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 3,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were sold by GOMACH DAVID G. McVey Richard M also sold $4.42M worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Friday, February 8. 3,187 shares were sold by Steinhardt John, worth $687,181.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.78 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 77.46 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.