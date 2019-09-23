Analysts See $1.23 EPS for First Republic Bank (FRC); United Services Automobile Association Cut By $3.69 Million Its Pentair LTD (PNR) Position

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.23 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.36% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. FRC’s profit would be $206.92 million giving it 19.36 P/E if the $1.23 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, First Republic Bank’s analysts see -0.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.13M shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

United Services Automobile Association decreased Pentair Ltd (PNR) stake by 65.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 99,847 shares as Pentair Ltd (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 51,951 shares with $1.93 million value, down from 151,798 last quarter. Pentair Ltd now has $6.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 2.95 million shares traded or 121.69% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 10.61% above currents $95.23 stock price. First Republic Bank had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

United Services Automobile Association increased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 517,701 shares to 623,035 valued at $31.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Barclays Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Etf (ITR) stake by 2.80 million shares and now owns 11.63 million shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Gam Holdings Ag owns 21,418 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 236,215 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Communication stated it has 7,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 43,860 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company accumulated 2,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Company reported 31,466 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Rbf Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 3,308 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.06% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 16,492 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair has $50 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 21.02% above currents $36.63 stock price. Pentair had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Perform” rating.