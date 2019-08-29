Analysts See $-1.23 EPS for Domo, Inc. (DOMO); Crosslink Capital Has Cut Symantec (SYMC) Position By $5.14 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Symantec (SYMC) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as Symantec (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 1.12 million shares with $25.74M value, down from 1.35M last quarter. Symantec now has $15.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 6.58M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec

Analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to report $-1.23 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $3.18 EPS change or 72.11% from last quarter’s $-4.41 EPS. After having $-1.32 EPS previously, Domo, Inc.’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 609,019 shares traded. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has risen 72.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.73% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -5.23% below currents $22.95 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 11. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 3.11 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.05% or 877,729 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 835 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 248,314 shares. Profund Lc accumulated 45,642 shares. 11,528 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc. Parkside Bank And Trust holds 0% or 594 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0.04% or 7.04 million shares. Vident Advisory Ltd reported 49,455 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moody State Bank Division owns 217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 65,233 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has 268,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

