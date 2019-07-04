Analysts See $1.22 EPS for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A); Last Week Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Analysts

Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) to report $1.22 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. RDS_A’s profit would be $4.96 billion giving it 13.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Royal Dutch Shell plc’s analysts see -6.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 1.44M shares traded. Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) has declined 10.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RDS.A News: 27/03/2018 – Shell: Gretchen Watkins Will Assume the Role of Shell Oil Co Pres and U.S. Country Chair; 07/05/2018 – Shell trading arm protests proposed program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 24/04/2018 – SHELL OFFSHORE – VITO DECISION SETS IN MOTION CONSTRUCTION AND FABRICATION OF NEW, SIMPLIFIED HOST DESIGN AND SUBSEA INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – SHELL CEO SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO BOOST INVESTMENTS IN BIOFUELS; 28/03/2018 – Shell files criminal complaint against former executive; 09/03/2018 – Shell looks to meet growth in LNG trucking in Asia; 22/05/2018 – REG-Royal Dutch Shell: Result of AGM; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 21/03/2018 – SHELL TO OPEN; 09/04/2018 – REG-Royal Dutch Shell: RDS PLC Report on Payments to Governments – 2017

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight”. UBS maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of WSM in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Underweight” rating. See Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) latest ratings:

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (DE) Rating: Gordon Haskett 68.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (DE) Rating: Ubs New Target: $58.0000 60.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock (DE) Rating: Berenberg 61.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $42 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Sell New Target: $50 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $49 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

More notable recent Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royal Dutch Shell plc: Voting Rights and Capital – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina’s Vaca Muerta finally produces oil – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $262.78 billion. The firm explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in natural gas and crude oil; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Williams-Sonoma Finally Finding Its Footing? – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 544,250 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68