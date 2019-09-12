Analysts See $1.22 EPS for Morgan Stanley (MS); Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Shorts Raised By 4.91%

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $1.22 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.27% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. MS’s profit would be $2.02B giving it 9.00 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Morgan Stanley’s analysts see -0.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 9.76M shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 09/05/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 29.5; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 09/04/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 7.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 03/04/2018 – RALPH MORGAN, CO-FOUNDER OF ORGANA BRANDS, REPORTS DEPARTURE; 04/05/2018 – California Resources at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) had an increase of 4.91% in short interest. FET's SI was 6.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $72.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity. GAUT C CHRISTOPHER also bought $41,500 worth of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Forum Energy Tech has $8 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.33’s average target is 126.70% above currents $1.91 stock price. Forum Energy Tech had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of FET in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $210.82 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.