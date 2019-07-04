Analysts See $-1.22 EPS for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Wolfe Research maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research 53.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/01/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report $-1.22 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $-0.94 EPS. After having $-1.17 EPS previously, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 4.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 232,108 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 622,313 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 1.39 million shares. Blair William Il owns 22,205 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 1.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). The California-based Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 1.11% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Mercantile Trust reported 9,154 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 22,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 24,663 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 1,250 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mackenzie Fin accumulated 52,828 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,761 shares. 11,879 were reported by Brinker Capital. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 175,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 582,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 154,409 shares.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The company's clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Northern holds 0.01% or 292,066 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 37,304 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 10,760 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 169,314 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co reported 13,314 shares. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability owns 6,000 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,309 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 223,630 shares. Partner Fund L P invested in 0.19% or 120,166 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,542 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 112,120 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 7,164 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 13,044 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $147.60 million activity. $1.04M worth of stock was sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29. Boxer Capital – LLC also bought $9.30 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Thursday, January 17. On Wednesday, February 20 venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $50.14 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 686,820 shares. Shares for $2.38M were sold by Davis Aaron I.. Shares for $18.98 million were sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.