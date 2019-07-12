Analysts See $1.21 EPS for Sempra Energy (SRE); Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Has 1.49 Sentiment

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 195 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 131 sold and reduced their equity positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The active investment managers in our database now have: 48.59 million shares, down from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 91 Increased: 126 New Position: 69.

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report $1.21 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 10.37% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. SRE’s profit would be $333.50 million giving it 29.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.92 EPS previously, Sempra Energy’s analysts see -36.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.02M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for 187,171 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 68,400 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 2.46% invested in the company for 36,324 shares. The Connecticut-based Sarissa Capital Management Lp has invested 2.15% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,151 shares.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 531,471 shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $3.17 EPS, up 1.93% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.80 million for 10.90 P/E if the $3.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.06% negative EPS growth.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.69 billion. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 37.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 20,794 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 6,652 shares. Carroll Associate owns 1,359 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.35% or 47,965 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 5,005 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability stated it has 560,059 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Electron Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.11% or 692,065 shares in its portfolio. 2,764 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Raymond James Tru Na owns 10,906 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 5,301 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 1,055 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.58% or 31.17M shares. Whittier Trust Commerce holds 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 7,121 shares. Central Savings Bank Trust Co invested in 0% or 50 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity. WALL PETER R also sold $117,761 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, January 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Monday, February 11. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.

