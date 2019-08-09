Analysts See $1.21 EPS for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS); Pilgrims Pride (PPC)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $1.21 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. DKS’s profit would be $114.87 million giving it 6.93 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s analysts see 95.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 78,226 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales

Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 63 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 82 sold and decreased stakes in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 44.83 million shares, down from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pilgrims Pride Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 63 Increased: 44 New Position: 19.

Corecommodity Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation for 101,238 shares. Capital Management Associates Ny owns 21,750 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 510,800 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.43% in the stock. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 10.45 million shares.

PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. It offers fresh chicken products comprising pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated whole chickens, prepackaged case-ready chicken, whole cut-up chickens, and selected chicken parts. It has a 26.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides prepared chicken products, including portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.43’s average target is 11.53% above currents $33.56 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

