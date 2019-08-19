Analysts See $1.21 EPS for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS); Lone Pine Capital Decreased Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 4.93M shares with $864.81 million value, down from 5.16 million last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $1.21 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. DKS’s profit would be $111.33 million giving it 6.65 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s analysts see 95.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 1.32 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shareholders Are Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.02% or 443,309 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 147,309 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.01% or 6,572 shares. Parametric Ltd Company accumulated 556,121 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 505,025 shares. Teton Advsr stated it has 0.05% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Legal & General Pcl has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Snow Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% stake. 211,975 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 15,635 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. James Invest holds 21,645 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 106,971 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.43’s average target is 16.35% above currents $32.17 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained the shares of DKS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DKS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Sells Black Velvet Whisky Brand – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 3,613 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,282 shares. E&G Advisors Lp reported 2,450 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 23,760 shares. Cibc Ww has 28,380 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 35,361 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 108,378 shares. 62,040 are owned by Marlowe Partners L P. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 2.16% or 2.25M shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 223,816 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communications invested in 0.61% or 29,533 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 45,910 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 77,552 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.59 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 7.90% above currents $198.79 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report.