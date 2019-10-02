Analysts See $1.20 EPS for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL); Kirby (KEX)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Kirby Corp (KEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 95 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 96 reduced and sold positions in Kirby Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 55.59 million shares, down from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kirby Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 82 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.20 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter's $1.05 EPS. WAL's profit would be $123.29 million giving it 9.28 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Western Alliance Bancorporation's analysts see 0.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 370,473 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 437,518 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa's Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Richmond Hill Investments Llc holds 8.64% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation for 159,040 shares. Richmond Hill Investment Co. Lp owns 64,960 shares or 7.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Slate Path Capital Lp has 4.84% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Ack Asset Management Llc has invested 4.16% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 166,102 shares.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It has a 43.9 P/E ratio. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges.