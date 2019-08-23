Analysts See $-1.20 EPS for Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS); Maverick Capital LTD Increased By $113.02 Million Its Nike (NKE) Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 579.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 1.35 million shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 1.58 million shares with $132.85M value, up from 232,070 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Analysts expect Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) to report $-1.20 EPS on September, 10.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 37.93% from last quarter's $-0.87 EPS. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Peak Resorts, Inc.'s analysts see -244.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 128,445 shares traded. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has risen 119.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool" on July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg, Maryland-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Paragon Cap Management Llc holds 5.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 125,997 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 506 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 18,128 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 27,404 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.58% or 78,493 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 4.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 397,351 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ftb Advsr holds 3,301 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,698 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 176,109 shares. Associated Banc reported 3,697 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 21,380 shares to 104,090 valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 465,973 shares and now owns 33,480 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.13% above currents $83.31 stock price. Nike had 38 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $91 target.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $166.59 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 24.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.