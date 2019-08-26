Analysts See $1.20 EPS for Navistar International (NAV); 2 Analysts Covering Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Among 2 analysts covering Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sorrento Therapeutics has $40 highest and $12 lowest target. $26’s average target is 1138.10% above currents $2.1 stock price. Sorrento Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.84% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. NAV’s profit would be $118.98M giving it 4.66 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Navistar International Corporation’s analysts see 13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.37% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 394,289 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN SAYS IT CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWS INVESTMENT IN NAVISTAR; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 03/04/2018 – Navistar Names Friedrich W. Baumann Senior Vice Pres of Strategy and Planning; 19/04/2018 – Raymond T. Miller Appointed to Navistar Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS STICKING TO 16.9% NAVISTAR STAKE FOR NOW; 17/04/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER MHR FUND NAMES RAYMOND MILLER AS 2ND BD NOMINEE; 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 82.25% above currents $22.36 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $275.06 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

