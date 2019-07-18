Analysts See $-1.20 EPS for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO); BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC ORDINARY S (BSHPF) Shorts Lowered By 2.06%

BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) had a decrease of 2.06% in short interest. BSHPF’s SI was 33,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.06% from 34,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 333 days are for BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:BSHPF)’s short sellers to cover BSHPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to report $-1.20 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.66 EPS change or 122.22% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-1.26 EPS previously, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 9,018 shares traded. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has declined 67.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CBIO News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Novel Treatments for Hemophilia B and Hemophilia with Inhibitors; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 3% Position in Catalyst Biosciences; 15/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys 4.3% of Catalyst Biosciences; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 10/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation at the World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 23/03/2018 Catalyst Biosciences Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 12/04/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Announces Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Approves Addition of Sixth Cohort to the Phase 1/2 Trial

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. The company has market cap of $101.23 million. The Company’s product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that completed a Phase I clinical trials evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and coagulation activity in severe hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CB 2679d/ISU304, a Factor IX drug, which has completed preclinical studies for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; and CB 2782, a pre-clinical anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the gas and oil exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company has market cap of $. The firm owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. It currently has negative earnings.