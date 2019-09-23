Analysts See $1.20 EPS for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP); Range Resources (RRC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 50.84% above currents $4.74 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral” on Monday, August 26. Jefferies downgraded the shares of RRC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report $1.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. AEP’s profit would be $592.56M giving it 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is up 24.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $93.40’s average target is 0.24% above currents $93.18 stock price. American Electric Power had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. UBS maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mufg Americas Holding Corp accumulated 5,211 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 310,334 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc invested in 472,517 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 42,953 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Co holds 0.04% or 28,667 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Incorporated reported 823,474 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 152,680 shares. 10,075 are held by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Fruth holds 0.15% or 4,320 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce has 26,559 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.01 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 23.3 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 48.15 million shares traded or 261.89% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co reported 3.36M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 72,090 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 21,718 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Water Island Capital accumulated 24,000 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 266,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 318,819 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gru owns 407,253 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 19,223 shares. Atria Ltd Company invested in 1 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assets Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Dupont Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 29,277 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As has 4.44% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390.