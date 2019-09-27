Analysts See $1.19 EPS for Vistra Energy Corp. (VST); Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report $1.19 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 95.08% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. VST’s profit would be $585.11 million giving it 5.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Vistra Energy Corp.’s analysts see 70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 943,406 shares traded. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has declined 3.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Vistra’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba3 From B1; Outlook Positive; 18/05/2018 – Vistra Energy Receives Spirit of Caring Award from United Way of Metropolitan Dallas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vistra Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VST); 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Vistra closes acquisition of Dynegy; 09/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP VST.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP – REPORTED ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $263 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA SAYS TAX REFORM, DYNERGY BUY CUT U.S. TAX LIABILITY 93%; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Various Vistra Energy Corp’s Debts And Revises Outlook To Positive

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -3.43% below currents $813.75 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of CMG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82000 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: $700.0000 New Target: $820.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $900.0000 New Target: $904.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $815.0000 New Target: $900.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $650.0000 700.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $647.0000 696.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

Among 3 analysts covering Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vistra Energy has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 16.02% above currents $26.72 stock price. Vistra Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Credit Suisse maintained Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $3100 target. The stock of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company has market cap of $13.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

More notable recent Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Vistra Energy’s (NYSE:VST) 19% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vistra Energy CEO sees fundamentals improving after ‘one-time dynamics’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vistra Energy strengthens ERCOT position with Ambit Energy deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09M worth of stock was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $813.75. About 201,469 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

