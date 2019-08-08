Analysts See $1.19 EPS for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Last Week

Analysts expect National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to report $1.19 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.71% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. NTIOF’s profit would be $397.18 million giving it 9.98 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, National Bank of Canada’s analysts see 5.31% EPS growth. It closed at $47.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Equal-Weight" rating on Monday, June 10 by Stephens. J.P. Morgan maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Tuesday, March 5 with "Sell" rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RLGY in report on Wednesday, February 27 with "Sell" rating.

10/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $14 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $13 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 9,125 shares. 627,003 are held by Charles Schwab Inc. First Trust Advsrs L P holds 690,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 24,354 shares. Panagora Asset reported 24,138 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Inc Tn has 10.32 million shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 29,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,830 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 46,072 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 208,797 shares. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $694.59 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 6.74 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

The stock increased 14.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 7.65M shares traded or 58.88% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M