Analysts See $1.19 EPS for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS); Ashmore Group Plc Lowered Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Position

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.39% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $171.13M giving it 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.70 million shares traded or 115.58% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) stake by 52.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc sold 8,900 shares as Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)’s stock declined 40.07%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 8,200 shares with $349,000 value, down from 17,100 last quarter. Noah Holdings Ltd now has $1.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 288,965 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.78% above currents $86.33 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.47 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

