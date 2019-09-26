Analysts See $1.19 EPS for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX); Nicholas Financial (NICK)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Nicholas Financial Inc (NICK) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 7 funds increased and started new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold holdings in Nicholas Financial Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.78 million shares, up from 2.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nicholas Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 65.28% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. FMX’s profit would be $2.13 billion giving it 20.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 45.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 14,262 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Fomento Econ??mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company has market cap of $171.74 billion. It produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling and still beverages, juices, isotonic sports and energy drinks, teas, water, and dairy products. It has a 42.1 P/E ratio. The firm also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 100 shares traded. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) has declined 18.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NICK News: 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL – ON MARCH 30 EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO MARCH 31, 2019, AMONG OTHERS; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nicholas Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NICK); 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Fincl Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Kelly Malson as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 GWC Warranty and Nicholas Financial Form Strategic Alliance; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINL REPORTS KELLY MALSON AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 – SEC FILING

Tcw Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. for 600,704 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 22,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 62,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 28,546 shares.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.10 million. The firm engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.