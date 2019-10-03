Analysts See $-1.19 EPS for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO); Boston Partners Has Raised Its Glatfelter (GLT) Holding

Boston Partners increased Glatfelter (GLT) stake by 60.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 43,198 shares as Glatfelter (GLT)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Boston Partners holds 114,707 shares with $1.94M value, up from 71,509 last quarter. Glatfelter now has $626.35M valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 68,016 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22

Analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to report $-1.19 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 85.94% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-1.15 EPS previously, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 3.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 19.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 684,781 shares traded or 371.50% up from the average. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has declined 15.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CBIO News: 27/03/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 03/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Novel Treatments for Hemophilia B and Hemophilia with Inhibitors; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys 3.8% Position in Catalyst Biosciences; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBIO); 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 3% Position in Catalyst Biosciences; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. The company has market cap of $71.36 million. The Company’s product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that completed a Phase I clinical trials evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and coagulation activity in severe hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CB 2679d/ISU304, a Factor IX drug, which has completed preclinical studies for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; and CB 2782, a pre-clinical anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $149,225 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought $90,000 worth of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) or 6,000 shares.

Boston Partners decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 4,048 shares to 20,052 valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 256,811 shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was reduced too.