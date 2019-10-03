Analysts See $1.19 EPS for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU); Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 48.03% from last quarter’s $2.29 EPS. BIDU’s profit would be $414.76 million giving it 21.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Baidu, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 123,725 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 37.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc analyzed 25,600 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 43,163 shares with $4.73 million value, down from 68,763 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.98. About 259,578 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,729 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.08% or 19,751 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust invested in 0.39% or 10,997 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,723 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 0.28% or 2,743 shares in its portfolio. Cedar Rock Ltd reported 12.09M shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gm Advisory holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,745 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp holds 0.11% or 8,199 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.90 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 668 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camelot Portfolios Limited invested in 0.27% or 5,882 shares. 4,518 are held by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 71,217 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool" on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier" published on September 04, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.26% below currents $121.98 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $14800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $132.67’s average target is 30.47% above currents $101.69 stock price. Baidu had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.