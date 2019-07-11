Analysts See $1.16 EPS for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL); 3 Analysts Are Bullish HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Last Week

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.16 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 17.17% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. WAL’s profit would be $121.18M giving it 9.41 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 603,874 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HCA in report on Wednesday, April 17 with "Overweight" rating. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Western Alliance Bancorporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 16,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 40,887 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.09% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 62,316 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 27,786 shares. 428,362 are owned by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Tygh Mgmt invested in 1.27% or 175,572 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Strategic Glob holds 42,141 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 38,933 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 68,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 354,709 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 13,583 shares. 18,486 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys.

Among 2 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125. Theisen Randall S also sold $109,233 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $92,000 was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million. Another trade for 523 shares valued at $72,639 was made by Reiner Deborah M on Tuesday, January 29. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock or 33,670 shares. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of stock or 32,944 shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of stock or 37,500 shares.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $46.79 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division's Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B