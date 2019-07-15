Analysts See $1.16 EPS for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX); Chuys Holdings (CHUY) SI Increased By 39.28%

Analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report $1.16 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 12.62% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. MLNX’s profit would be $63.56 million giving it 24.15 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.’s analysts see 0.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 234,092 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) had an increase of 39.28% in short interest. CHUY's SI was 2.33M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 39.28% from 1.67 million shares previously. With 345,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)'s short sellers to cover CHUY's short positions. The SI to Chuys Holdings Inc's float is 13.85%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 82,441 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 21.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Chuy's Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 913 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 18,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 8,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Broadview Advsrs Ltd owns 1.56% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 251,333 shares. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 0.43% or 1.72M shares. 12,672 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 6,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd reported 213,643 shares. State Bank invested in 0% or 8,784 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 118,414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 46,998 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 87,700 shares.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $376.68 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 70.41 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 20,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 2,090 shares. Strategic Ltd Company holds 2.89% or 116,050 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 13,028 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 810 shares. 1.40 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability. Regions stated it has 16 shares. Moreover, Bamco Inc has 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lpl Lc stated it has 5,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omni Partners Llp invested 8.32% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 13,125 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.08% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 3,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 42,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 42,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $2.21M were bought by SANGHI STEVE. $545,630 worth of stock was sold by Johnson Amal M on Monday, February 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 42.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.