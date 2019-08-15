Analysts See $1.16 EPS for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB); Royal Bank Of Canada Decreased Proassurance (PRA) Holding By $673,778

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Proassurance Corp (PRA) stake by 77.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 19,817 shares as Proassurance Corp (PRA)’s stock rose 4.80%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,827 shares with $202,000 value, down from 25,644 last quarter. Proassurance Corp now has $2.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 358,919 shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN

Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to report $1.16 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 13.43% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. T_LB’s profit would be $49.09 million giving it 9.62 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Laurentian Bank of Canada’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 291,621 shares traded or 36.24% up from the average. Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Victoria’s Secret Same-Store Sales Up 1%; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 4% VS. EST. UP 3.2% :LB US; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Comparable Sales Flat; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashes its full-year earnings outlook; 12/04/2018 – L Brands March Same-Store Sales Rose 4 %; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan; 20/04/2018 – DJ L Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LB); 10/05/2018 – L Brands: Is Victoria’s Secret Too Sexy for Its Own Good? — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q L BRANDS STORES & DIRECT COMP +3%, EST. +2.6%; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Sales Up 4% to $751.6 Million

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates through four divisions: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada has $48 highest and $35 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is -7.30% below currents $44.64 stock price. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by National Bank Canada on Thursday, February 28 to “Sell”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by IBC. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Desjardins Securities maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 33,788 shares to 122,169 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 7,143 shares and now owns 110,813 shares. Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pro-Assurance Corp (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pro-Assurance Corp has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39’s average target is 4.19% above currents $37.43 stock price. Pro-Assurance Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. JMP Securities maintained ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 9,862 shares. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 7,130 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1,822 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 41,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 138,268 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.29% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% or 162,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.12% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,772 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 958,442 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Glenmede Communication Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).