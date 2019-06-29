Analysts See $1.16 EPS for Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM); Bahl & Gaynor Cut Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stake By $592,515

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) stake by 11.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,389 shares as Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)’s stock declined 3.81%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 32,677 shares with $4.43M value, down from 37,066 last quarter. Monolithic Power Systems Inc now has $5.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 757,438 shares traded or 138.59% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $1.16 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.42% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. DORM’s profit would be $38.21M giving it 18.78 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Dorman Products, Inc.’s analysts see 46.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 121,415 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 22.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold Dorman Products, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 162,089 shares. Prescott Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,045 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Rk Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.07% or 48,092 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 45,130 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 8,646 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 353,925 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Lp has 0.05% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Stephens Inc Ar holds 61,552 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). The New York-based Epoch Investment has invested 0.12% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 32 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 19,381 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 33,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 789,829 shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83 million for 56.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 6,956 shares. Moreover, Intrust National Bank Na has 0.24% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 119,947 shares. Creative Planning has 134,549 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 529,893 shares. Secor Limited Partnership holds 32,349 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 840,654 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 496,906 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 19,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Proshare Advsrs accumulated 6,829 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc accumulated 34,758 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Agf Invests reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $38.09 million activity. Another trade for 23,020 shares valued at $3.01 million was sold by Sciammas Maurice. Xiao Deming sold $2.78M worth of stock or 21,308 shares. Shares for $9.52 million were sold by Hsing Michael. Tseng Saria also sold $469,501 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. $1.81M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Moyer James C on Monday, January 14. The insider Blegen Theodore sold $1.65M.

Among 4 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. Needham maintained Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 20,020 shares to 67,987 valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 19,724 shares and now owns 83,450 shares. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.