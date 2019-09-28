Analysts See $1.15 EPS for Waste Management, Inc. (WM); 6 Analysts Covering Insulet (PODD)

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. WM’s profit would be $487.87 million giving it 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Waste Management, Inc.’s analysts see 3.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Among 7 analysts covering Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Insulet has $18500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $145.29’s average target is -11.33% below currents $163.86 stock price. Insulet had 13 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, September 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. See Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $127.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Northland Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, makes, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.07 billion. The firm offers Omnipod Insulin Management System , which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It has a 609.15 P/E ratio. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Insulet Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 64.10 million shares or 5.45% less from 67.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 32,629 shares or 4.44% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 143,076 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 88,171 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 637,610 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 1,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Products Partners Lc reported 0.39% stake. Nomura Holding Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% or 11,223 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Lc has 0.16% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 2,534 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.88M shares. Macroview Investment Ltd holds 0.01% or 32 shares. 1.23M are owned by Frontier Cap Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Capital International Investors has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Engineers Gate Manager L P invested in 0.34% or 51,276 shares.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Insulet Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:PODD) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Diabetes Stock Insulet Soared 25% in August – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Insulet ACE Pump – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insulet launches private offering of convertible senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet’s Insulin Delivery System Receives FDA Clearance As ACE Pump For Drug Infusion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.86. About 1.33M shares traded or 57.45% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 1.95% above currents $113.59 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $106 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $103 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Co owns 11,467 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 34,323 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,559 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Century Companies stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kessler Invest Gru Limited Liability has invested 1.29% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Essex Investment Limited Company holds 0.04% or 2,620 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 585 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 83,595 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 17,915 are owned by Co Of Vermont. 19,559 were reported by Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. The California-based Wespac Advsr Lc has invested 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 4,788 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).