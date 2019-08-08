Analysts See $-1.15 EPS for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL); Weitz Investment Management Boosted Markel (MKL) Stake

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $-1.15 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $1.25 EPS change or 52.08% from last quarter’s $-2.4 EPS. After having $-2.06 EPS previously, FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -44.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.0088 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3032. About 2.13M shares traded. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has declined 97.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FCEL News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES FACILITY AMOUNT TO $25 MLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNTIL 2020; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY – TO SELL PROJECT CO THAT OWNS 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT AT TULARE WASTE WATER TREATMENT FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – FuelCell Energy Applauds the Passage of Senate Bill 9 in Connecticut; 08/03/2018 – FUELCELL 1Q LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 17C; 07/03/2018 FuelCell Energy Applauds the Extension of the U.S. Carbon Oxide Sequestration Credit; 02/04/2018 – FCEL: AMENDMENT BOOSTS FACILITY TO $25M,EXTENDS MATURITY TO ’20; 12/03/2018 – Photo Release-CT Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty Expresses Industry Support in Visit to FuelCell Energy; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY IN PACT TO SELL PROJECT TO NRG YIELD; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – WILL OPERATE AND MAINTAIN 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT UNDER A TWENTY-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH PROJECT COMPANY

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 3,000 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)'s stock rose 4.99%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 13,000 shares with $12.95M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $15.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $10.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1126.62. About 12,428 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 53,199 shares to 213,700 valued at $36.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 15,050 shares and now owns 674,275 shares. Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "John Lecci joins Markel as Senior Director, US Professional Errors & Omissions – PRNewswire" on August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. Shares for $103,500 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Monday, May 13. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "FuelCell warns of potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019.