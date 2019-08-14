Analysts See $-1.15 EPS for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL); Dorsal Capital Management Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 58.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 510,000 shares with $85.01 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $537.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 17/03/2018 – No Breach, But Not Secure: Cambridge Misuse Shows Facebook Flaws; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 10.69% above currents $188.45 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.67% or 40,201 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brave Warrior Advisors Lc holds 7.02% or 838,174 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 282 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,237 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc owns 8 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Advsrs holds 28,924 shares. 103,587 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bangor Fincl Bank has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altfest L J & invested in 0.29% or 22,611 shares. Chatham Grp, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,225 shares. Clark Estates Ny accumulated 7.15% or 277,045 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).