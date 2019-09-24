Analysts See $1.15 EPS for Danaher (DHR); Kings Point Capital Management Raised By $475,797 Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding

Kings Point Capital Management increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 3,423 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 51,655 shares with $7.19M value, up from 48,232 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $347.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23

Analysts expect Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. DHR’s profit would be $824.97M giving it 31.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Danaher Corporation’s analysts see -3.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Danaher Corporation shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Public Ltd Company holds 20,074 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 489,522 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1.92% or 4.69M shares. Hudock Cap Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 19 shares. Portland Invest Counsel has 37,518 shares. Bp Public Limited invested in 66,000 shares. Moreover, Jag Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,209 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,094 shares stake. Shelton Cap reported 0.04% stake. Woodstock Corp holds 4,830 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 382,285 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.16% or 133,043 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Lc has 0.4% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 10,442 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 0.65% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 14,034 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by RALES MITCHELL P, worth $348,800.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Envista prices its IPO at $22 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Danaher Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Envista Announces IPO Closing – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 42.34 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.95% above currents $131.74 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 2,616 shares to 52,337 valued at $6.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 27,155 shares and now owns 337 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wharton Business Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,316 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cincinnati has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rosenbaum Jay D has 9,309 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust reported 101,823 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Public Ltd Company stated it has 706,161 shares. Prudential Financial has 5.17 million shares. The Denmark-based C World Wide A S has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maverick Limited holds 0.14% or 69,240 shares. House Limited Liability Company owns 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 109,576 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 17,572 shares. Cim Limited Com reported 3,189 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3.49% or 48,265 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.