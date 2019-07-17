Analysts See $1.15 EPS for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS); Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding By $6.37 Million

Analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report $1.15 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.59 EPS change or 58.03% from last quarter’s $2.74 EPS. CPS’s profit would be $20.15 million giving it 10.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 71.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 130,438 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 122.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 35,000 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 63,617 shares with $11.62 million value, up from 28,617 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 4,828 shares to 19,469 valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 6,076 shares and now owns 4,426 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashfield Capital Llc owns 22,196 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 250,748 shares. 1.16M are held by Magnetar Lc. Colony Gp Lc has invested 0.43% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 36,921 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 39,500 were reported by Cqs Cayman L P. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,351 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 14 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,366 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.02% or 15,909 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 8,404 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Geode Limited Company stated it has 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 7,685 are owned by Sterling Cap Management Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% or 17,300 shares. Riverhead Limited Co accumulated 0% or 2,351 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 6,146 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 162,458 shares. Pinebridge L P holds 0.02% or 21,527 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 313,661 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 40,350 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 92,203 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,402 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 39,894 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 2,700 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 12,602 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Roth Capital.