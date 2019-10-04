Analysts See $-1.15 EPS for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT); Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) Has 1 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 10 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 10 trimmed and sold holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.59 million shares, down from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) to report $-1.15 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $1.09 EPS change or 48.66% from last quarter’s $-2.24 EPS. After having $-1.23 EPS previously, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s analysts see -6.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 65,217 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust for 78,000 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 104,462 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 53,423 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 25,352 shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 4,094 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) has risen 6.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $236.20 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

