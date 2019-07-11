Analysts See $1.14 EPS for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR); Mdu Resources Group (holding CO (MDU) Shorts Decreased By 12.44%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU) had a decrease of 12.44% in short interest. MDU’s SI was 2.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.44% from 3.35M shares previously. With 1.02M avg volume, 3 days are for Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU)’s short sellers to cover MDU’s short positions. The SI to Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO’s float is 1.51%. It closed at $26.14 lastly. It is down 9.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report $1.14 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 9.62% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. VAR’s profit would be $102.54M giving it 29.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 8.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 819,471 shares traded or 48.46% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cambridge Research Advisors holds 16,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.15% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 2.05 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 4,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested in 2,797 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 479,741 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Mngmt has 133,946 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). South Dakota Investment Council holds 62,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 858,167 shares. Sg Americas Securities has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 16,475 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 18.93 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SPARBY DAVID M, worth $77,250.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Penumbra Inc (PEN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian to Showcase Cancer Care Systems and Software at AAPM 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Varian Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Rampart Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,815 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 0.21% or 4,052 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 143 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 140,133 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omers Administration holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp invested in 0.41% or 306,200 shares. Cibc World accumulated 21,730 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 195,394 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stevens Mngmt L P accumulated 15,757 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 1.35% or 65,041 shares.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 33.19 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.