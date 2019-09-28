Analysts See $1.14 EPS for Altria Group, Inc. (MO); Shorts at Vivint Solar (VSLR) Raised By 2.36%

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. MO’s profit would be $2.13 billion giving it 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Altria Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) had an increase of 2.36% in short interest. VSLR’s SI was 6.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.36% from 6.30 million shares previously. With 876,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s short sellers to cover VSLR’s short positions. The SI to Vivint Solar Inc’s float is 16.1%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 5.23 million shares traded or 289.76% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Net $183.9M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Dan Black of Vivint Solar Wins Corporate Counsel Award from Utah Business; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at ConnectX 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Vivint Solar, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 108.26 million shares or 0.30% more from 107.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 3,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 837,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 309,268 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Essex Management Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Eam Investors Ltd Co reported 162,699 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 116,815 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 77,700 shares. The New York-based Products Prtn Llc has invested 0.04% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 406,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 68,339 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,111 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,800 shares.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $796.60 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Vivint Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vivint Solar (VSLR) October 5 and 6 puts active after mentioned cautiously by short seller – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Vivint Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vivint Solar: Depreciation Is A Ticking Time Bomb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vivint Solar has $1400 highest and $1200 lowest target. $13’s average target is 98.47% above currents $6.55 stock price. Vivint Solar had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 15.87% above currents $40.13 stock price. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight”.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.97 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold Altria Group, Inc. shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 280,156 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Dodge Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 266,826 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fairfield Bush accumulated 4,906 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,117 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments America stated it has 71,944 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability accumulated 4,404 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 51,605 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sol has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc reported 1.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 344,474 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Warning Flag For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria in the spotlight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.