Analysts See $1.13 EPS for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO); Stoneridge (SRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Stoneridge Inc (SRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 64 funds increased and started new holdings, while 63 decreased and sold equity positions in Stoneridge Inc. The funds in our database now have: 27.95 million shares, up from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Stoneridge Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.21% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. WGO’s profit would be $35.96M giving it 8.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 379,386 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 157,125 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $835.68 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40M for 20.08 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. for 346,559 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 895,050 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 2.24% invested in the company for 477,865 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 150,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co owns 8,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 5,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Fincl owns 1,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 40,466 shares. Prudential Inc reported 49,894 shares stake. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership accumulated 24,679 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 200 shares. Lpl Finance reported 0% stake. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 1.41% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Alps Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Jane Street Limited Com has 68,088 shares.