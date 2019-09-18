Analysts See $1.13 EPS for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO); Shorts at Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares (LIVN) Raised By 1.66%

Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LIVN) had an increase of 1.66% in short interest. LIVN’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.66% from 1.73M shares previously. With 522,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s short sellers to cover LIVN’s short positions. The SI to Livanova Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.63%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 255,147 shares traded. LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has declined 30.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVN News: 08/03/2018 – MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP 0853.HK – UPDATES ON ACQUISITION OF CRM BUSINESS FROM LIVANOVA PLC; 30/04/2018 – LivaNova Completes Sale of Cardiac Rhythm Management Business for $190 Million in Cash; 28/03/2018 – LivaNova Commences Clinical Study to Evaluate Treatment Outcomes for Novel Microburst VNS Therapy System; 02/05/2018 – LivaNova 1Q Net $13.3M; 17/04/2018 – LIVANOVA GETS CE MARK FOR VNS THERAPY SENTIVA GENERATOR &; 29/03/2018 – LIVANOVA BICARBON AORTIC VALVES GET CE MARK FOR EXPANDED USE LA; 22/03/2018 – LivaNova Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – LivaNova: Divestment of Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Franchise to MicroPort Scientific Expected to Close in Second Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – LivaNova Sees FY18 Effective Tax Rate 18%-20%; 02/05/2018 – LIVANOVA SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.70
Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.21% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. WGO’s profit would be $35.96 million giving it 8.60 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 544,727 shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average
Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Inc Ne invested in 79,425 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 2,538 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 213 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,738 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 10,000 are owned by Rex Cap Advsrs Limited Company. Jane Street Gp has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.01% or 5,773 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 88,582 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,463 shares. 204,816 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.16M shares.
Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J had bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163. 2,500 shares valued at $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.
More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.
Among 5 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 13.71% above currents $38.87 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by SunTrust. Sidoti maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Friday, September 6. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.
