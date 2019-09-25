Analysts See $1.13 EPS for TOTAL S.A. (TOT); Legal & General Group Plc Has Cut By $6.01 Million Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stake

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 158,128 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 538,133 shares with $20.85M value, down from 696,261 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 22,261 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG

Analysts expect TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 23.13% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. TOT’s profit would be $2.93B giving it 11.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, TOTAL S.A.’s analysts see 7.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 773,520 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $131.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas ; and trading of liquefied petroleum gas.

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $41’s average target is 12.76% above currents $36.36 stock price. Brooks Automation had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of BRKS in report on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Group accumulated 64,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 555,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 30,709 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Granite Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 438,486 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Millrace Asset Group reported 39,518 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 13,629 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.57M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 45,343 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 29,280 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 7.51 million shares. Blair William Il reported 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 8,330 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 43,138 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) stake by 62,507 shares to 136,088 valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) stake by 402,818 shares and now owns 1.24M shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.