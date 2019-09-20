Analysts See $1.13 EPS for TOTAL S.A. (TOT); Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut By $2.71 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

Analysts expect TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 23.13% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. TOT’s profit would be $2.98B giving it 11.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, TOTAL S.A.’s analysts see 7.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 1.24 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 77.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 39,826 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 11,600 shares with $794,000 value, down from 51,426 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $139.25 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas ; and trading of liquefied petroleum gas.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The #1 LNG Stock for 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere’s Texas LNG terminal OK’d for Train 2 commercial service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 1.79 million shares to 20.41 million valued at $25.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 408,406 shares and now owns 410,906 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.