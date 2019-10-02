Analysts See $1.13 EPS for The Brink's Company (BCO); Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Shorts Up By 33.42%

Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) had an increase of 33.42% in short interest. UTMD’s SI was 107,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 33.42% from 80,200 shares previously. With 21,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s short sellers to cover UTMD’s short positions. The SI to Utah Medical Products Inc’s float is 3.1%. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 13,764 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09

Analysts expect The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 24.18% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. BCO’s profit would be $56.50 million giving it 17.70 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, The Brink's Company’s analysts see 34.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.56% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 214,586 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 31.25% above currents $80 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Imperial Capital.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The firm offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It has a 51.58 P/E ratio. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold The Brink's Company shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 1.06 million shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 10 shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc accumulated 2.45% or 56,123 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company reported 25,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 80,000 shares. 14,018 are held by Bb&T Ltd Com. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc owns 38,681 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 51,397 are held by Federated Inc Pa. Concourse Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.29% or 42,090 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 827,086 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 3,950 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 3,993 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 193,297 shares.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $362.38 million. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 21.13 P/E ratio. The firm also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit.