Analysts See $1.13 EPS for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC); Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Shorts Up By 18.26%

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) had an increase of 18.26% in short interest. DVCR’s SI was 43,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.26% from 36,700 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR)’s short sellers to cover DVCR’s short positions. The SI to Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 2,350 shares traded. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) has declined 48.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DVCR News: 03/05/2018 – Diversicare Healthcare 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 CFO McKnight Jr Disposes 946 Of Diversicare Healthcare Service Inc; 03/05/2018 – Diversicare Healthcare 1Q Rev $141.3M; 07/05/2018 – DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – COO Campbell Disposes 946 Of Diversicare Healthcare Service Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Diversicare Healthcare Services In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVCR); 09/04/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Admissions Suspended to Diversicare of Claiborne

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 17 after the close.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 16.49% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. GSBC’s profit would be $16.04M giving it 13.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -8.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 8,530 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company has market cap of $25.39 million. It offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition services, recreational therapy, social services, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies and related clinical services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,949 licensed nursing beds.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $173,904 activity. 625 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares with value of $33,250 were sold by MARRS DOUGLAS W. $34,998 worth of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares were sold by BARCLAY WILLIAM E. $105,656 worth of stock was sold by Thomason Linton J on Thursday, January 31.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $852.35 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.