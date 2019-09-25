Analysts See $1.12 EPS for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI); Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake By $2.52 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5474.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 21,897 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 22,297 shares with $2.57M value, up from 400 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 1.65M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $1.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.13% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. SIGI’s profit would be $66.50 million giving it 16.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 417,093 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

