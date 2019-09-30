Analysts See $1.12 EPS for Cabot (CBT); Covalent Partners Has Decreased Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position By $1.39 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 37.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 214,057 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 340,057 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 3.50M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

Analysts expect Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report $1.12 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. CBT’s profit would be $64.72 million giving it 10.12 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Cabot Corporation’s analysts see 12.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 177,355 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cabot has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is -10.64% below currents $45.32 stock price. Cabot had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) 20% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.64 million shares or 1.79% less from 48.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 37,338 shares. 24,922 are held by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. Lsv Asset has 2.77 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Llc reported 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research stated it has 103,381 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 17,130 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 7,850 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 61,780 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 2,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Limited Com holds 9,119 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,750 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.90’s average target is 39.18% above currents $8.55 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PTEN in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 93,225 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc reported 25,276 shares stake. Pnc Fin Service Gru accumulated 0% or 98,859 shares. 76,042 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Guggenheim Limited Com stated it has 99,261 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.35 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 5.73M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd holds 0.02% or 33,949 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 146,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co accumulated 111,158 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 151,356 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 264,811 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 136,082 shares. Nomura owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 150,483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0.02% or 8.38M shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.