Analysts See $1.11 EPS for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK); Origin Asset Management Llp Trimmed By $952,300 Its Ingersoll (IR) Position

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 8,900 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 198,100 shares with $21.39 million value, down from 207,000 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $124.19. About 261,072 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.11 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.72% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. VRSK’s profit would be $179.16 million giving it 33.23 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s analysts see 7.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $147.56. About 1.14M shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci holds 0.49% or 816,682 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Ri reported 6,660 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1,049 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 23,133 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 24,564 shares. Kings Point Capital accumulated 163 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 30,342 shares. Generation Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.29 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 29,286 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 4,630 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt stated it has 18,429 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). L & S reported 53,425 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Com accumulated 143 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 70,500 shares to 155,300 valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 121,300 shares and now owns 124,268 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ingersoll-Rand’s (NYSE:IR) Share Price Gain of 95% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Play The Global Summer Heat Wave – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Reports Results of Voting from 2019 Annual General Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $495.21M for 15.15 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell”. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.82 billion. The company??s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 41.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 27 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.13% or 430,010 shares in its portfolio. Nordea stated it has 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 113,323 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. 989,288 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Madison Inv has 2,101 shares. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 191,000 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 1.98% or 28,900 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.24% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Menta Cap Limited owns 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,780 shares. First Personal owns 470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.74 million shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3,537 shares. Avalon Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 38,568 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity. 3,090 shares were sold by McCarthy Vincent de P., worth $352,538.