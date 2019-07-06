Analysts See $1.11 EPS for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH); MOBIVITY HOLDINGS (MFON) Shorts Decreased By 80%

MOBIVITY HOLDINGS CORP (OTCMKTS:MFON) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. MFON’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 1,000 shares previously. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 1,548 shares traded. Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $1.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.65% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. PRAH’s profit would be $72.57M giving it 22.22 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, PRA Health Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 12.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.65. About 228,066 shares traded. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has risen 6.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAH News: 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences 1Q EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC – BADDOUR WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Announces Retirement of Chief Fincl Officer and Promotion of Michael Bonello to CFO; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC – MICHAEL J. BONELLO HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Backs 2018 Rev $2.84B-$2.95B

Another recent and important Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Behind The Promotion Of Northwest Bio – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2014.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven mobile marketing campaigns in the United States. The company has market cap of $50.14 million. The company's platforms consist of software for phones, tablets PCs, and point of sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their services and products to clients through text messages sent directly to the clients via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. It currently has negative earnings. It offers C4, a mobile marketing and customer relationship management platform that enable its clients to develop, execute, and manage various marketing engagements to a consumer's mobile phone; SmartReceipt solution, a software application that enable clients with the ability to control the content on receipts printed from their point of sale system; and Stampt, a smartphone loyalty application.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. The firm offers integrated services, such as data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. It has a 41.28 P/E ratio. It also provides product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.