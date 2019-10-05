Analysts See $1.11 EPS for EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM); Raven Industries Has 1.11 Sentiment

Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 73 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 66 cut down and sold their stakes in Raven Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 26.35 million shares, up from 26.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Raven Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 47 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. for 124,210 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 12,179 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 74,884 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 371,700 shares.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 31.23 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ww stated it has 0.08% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Navellier Assoc Inc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Citigroup reported 9,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Inc has 0.09% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 271,463 shares. Bridgeway Inc reported 21,400 shares. Dsm Cap Prns Lc invested in 559,388 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.18% or 6,952 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd owns 310,846 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 52,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,915 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 468,600 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Lp. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 3,010 shares.

