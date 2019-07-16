Analysts See $1.11 EPS for Autohome Inc. (ATHM); Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (KRP) Shorts Lowered By 17.19%

Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (NYSE:KRP) had a decrease of 17.19% in short interest. KRP’s SI was 39,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.19% from 47,700 shares previously. With 45,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (NYSE:KRP)’s short sellers to cover KRP’s short positions. The SI to Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing’s float is 0.68%. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 39,189 shares traded. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has declined 4.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical KRP News: 10/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners Executes Agreement to Sell Small Portion of Acreage in the Delaware Basin; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP BUYS INTERESTS FOR ABOUT $404M; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – IN CONJUNCTION WITH DEAL CLOSING, HAS RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FOR A FULLY-UNDERWRITTEN $200 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners 1Q Loss/Shr $3.23; 27/04/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS 1Q 2018 DISTRIBUTION 42C/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC and Haymaker Resources, LP for $404 million and proposed election to change tax status; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO DCF/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty: Haymaker Transaction Valued at About $404M; 03/04/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners Appoints New Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans Conversion to Taxable Entity

Analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report $1.11 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 16.84% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. ATHM’s profit would be $131.05 million giving it 18.92 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Autohome Inc.’s analysts see 27.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 1.08 million shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92

Among 3 analysts covering Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimbell Royalty Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of KRP in report on Monday, May 13 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Follow The Billionaires Part 7: Soros Funds Dividend Dogs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimbell Royalty Partners declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $752.90 million. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It currently has negative earnings. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Autohome had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by CLSA. CLSA maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, June 24 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America.