Analysts See $1.10 EPS for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION); Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 18.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 20,800 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 131,100 shares with $74.80 million value, up from 110,300 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 23.60% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. ZION’s profit would be $204.55M giving it 10.29 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s analysts see 5.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. 458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 80,652 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 16,333 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Smithfield holds 27 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.06% or 8,481 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 14 shares. Everence Capital Inc has 0.27% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc holds 0% or 6 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 22,273 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Victory Cap holds 75,215 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 107 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 426 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 21,180 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 360 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 116 shares.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,932 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh. Amp Capital accumulated 139,903 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% or 44,975 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21.90 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,373 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 556,086 shares. Castine Management Lc owns 167,945 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 227,071 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 49,369 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Stifel owns 220,566 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 69 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security National Tru has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 66,238 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. 7,746 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. 1,237 shares were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E, worth $59,951 on Monday, January 28. On Monday, February 4 STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 8,000 shares.

