Analysts See $1.10 EPS for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS); Shorts at KINERJAPAY (KPAY) Raised By 234.78%

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $1.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. WTS’s profit would be $37.37 million giving it 21.23 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 17.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 94,205 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer

KINERJAPAY CORP (OTCMKTS:KPAY) had an increase of 234.78% in short interest. KPAY’s SI was 23,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 234.78% from 6,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 12.05% or $0.0259 during the last trading session, reaching $0.189. About 395,244 shares traded. KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Howe Rusling invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 167,243 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 9,480 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 10 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 19,901 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 6,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc, Florida-based fund reported 3,110 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 3,800 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 527 shares. Pnc Financial Grp accumulated 0% or 4,490 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.34% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Among 2 analysts covering Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Watts Water Technologies had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Janney Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $83 target in Monday, February 11 report.

Another recent and important KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Tiny KinerjaPay reports investment agreement for $200M – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019.

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company has market cap of $7.54 million. The companyÂ’s platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. It currently has negative earnings.