Analysts See $1.10 EPS for Triton International Limited (TRTN); HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITE (HBCYF) SI Decreased By 39.11%

Analysts expect Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to report $1.10 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $1.1 EPS. TRTN's profit would be $83.44M giving it 7.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Triton International Limited's analysts see -7.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 373,615 shares traded. Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has declined 8.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITE (OTCMKTS:HBCYF) had a decrease of 39.11% in short interest. HBCYF’s SI was 6.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.11% from 10.93M shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 504 days are for HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITE (OTCMKTS:HBCYF)’s short sellers to cover HBCYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 6,852 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HBCYF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The firm primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

More notable recent Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $164.52 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking divisions. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking services and products, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.