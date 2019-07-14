Analysts See $1.10 EPS for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS); Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed By $6.44 Million Its Davita (DVA) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Davita Inc (DVA) stake by 93.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 121,501 shares as Davita Inc (DVA)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 9,077 shares with $489,000 value, down from 130,578 last quarter. Davita Inc now has $9.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 2.16 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.79% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $158.63M giving it 18.73 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -2.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 682,818 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 4,500 shares to 14,061 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) stake by 44,942 shares and now owns 252,391 shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 29,257 shares. Strs Ohio reported 34,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 49,808 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Thornburg Invest Management invested in 0.11% or 205,734 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 98,519 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. Berkshire Hathaway holds 1.05% or 38.57M shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns invested in 1.19 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Merian (Uk) reported 14,400 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 36,965 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Co holds 3,725 shares. Asset One Communications has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Bartlett & Company Lc reported 0% stake. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 49,099 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering DaVita (NYSE:DVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DaVita had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DVA’s profit will be $171.39 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DaVita: A Marriage On The Test Bed – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why DaVita, AquaVenture Holdings, and Liberty Oilfield Services Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC posts conditions for DaVita/UnitedHealth deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos Awarded HHS Artificial Intelligence Contract – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Counterintelligence Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.89 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited accumulated 190 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 41,047 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 138 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 23,345 were reported by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). American Century Cos Inc stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bb&T Limited Liability Com reported 291,446 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.28 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,060 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 920,234 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake.