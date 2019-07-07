Analysts See $1.10 EPS for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS); Maplelane Capital Increased By $14.72 Million Its D R Horton (DHI) Position

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.79% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $158.63 million giving it 18.64 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -2.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 362,169 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Maplelane Capital Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 299.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 359,000 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 9.66%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 479,001 shares with $19.82 million value, up from 120,001 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $16.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.95M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,196 are held by Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 44 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Limited Company has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Federated Pa holds 0.1% or 941,163 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.01% or 82,467 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Lc has invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Prudential has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has 0.74% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 82,326 shares. 61,510 are held by Beach Counsel Pa. 1.79 million were reported by Earnest Prns Lc. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co invested in 9,190 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 100,387 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 59,976 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability has 4.22 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. D.R. Horton had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 23 to “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, March 25. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 12,000 shares to 108,000 valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 479,999 shares and now owns 370,001 shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Allen Barbara K sold $147,164 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage rates fall to lowest since 2016 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 5,708 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Hightower Ltd Llc holds 63,673 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 113,817 shares. Somerset Tru reported 436 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 322,048 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc accumulated 247,183 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1.57M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 122,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.65% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Braun Stacey Assocs reported 0.74% stake.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.83 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.