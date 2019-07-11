Analysts See $1.09 EPS for SAP SE (SAP); 1 Analysts Covering Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)

Among 5 analysts covering Croda International PLC (LON:CRDA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Croda International PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CRDA in report on Monday, February 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, July 5 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by HSBC. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. See Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5300.00 New Target: GBX 5500.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5400.00 New Target: GBX 5850.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4750.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 3900.00 New Target: GBX 3905.00 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4600.00 Maintain

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report $1.09 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 28.24% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. SAP’s profit would be $1.29B giving it 31.57 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, SAP SE’s analysts see 73.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 668,017 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence; 08/03/2018 – Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Croda International Plc shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.20 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 799,948 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 2,721 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 848 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt has 0% invested in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 23,350 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 78,106 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 19,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 1.08 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 944,890 shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt owns 19,740 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 32,646 shares in its portfolio. 19,022 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 19,300 shares.

The stock decreased 0.67% or GBX 32 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4780. About 50,674 shares traded. Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of 6.08 billion GBP. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, speciality additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, speciality additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction markets; dietary supplements; electronics comprising phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries; food additives; speciality polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; industrial chemicals for packaging, print, and paper industries; paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating illness and diseases; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $162.46 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 33.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

